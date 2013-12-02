Edison’s Entertainment Complex will be a Toys for Tots drop-off location this holiday season, and guests who drop of their donations on Sundays will receive discounts on entertainment.

Toys for Tots is a U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Program that collects new, unwrapped toys and distributes those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children. Edison’s will accept donations December 1-22, and guests who donate on Sundays will be eligible to purchase arcade credits at half-price and unlimited laser tag for the discounted rate of $10.

“We recognize that there are thousands of children in the Metro East community who may not be fortunate enough to wake up to a tree full of presents on Christmas morning,” said Terry Rujawitz, COO of Edison’s. “Given the volume of families that come through Edison’s each week, we feel that we are the perfect vessel to help these less fortunate children through the generosity of our guests.”

Voted “North America’s Best New Entertainment Center of 2013” by Tourist Attractions and Parks Magazine, Edison’s is a holiday celebration destination for all ages. To learn more about Edison’s, visit www.edisonsfun.com or call (618) 307-9020.

