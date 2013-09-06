Edison’s Entertainment Complex will kick off their new live music series this Friday September 6. A variety of performers will be featured from 6-9pm on Edison’s restaurant patio every Friday this Fall, and all performances are free and open to the public. Edison’s also recently launched a new roster of Fall Specials to help save their guests some money while they enjoy the live performances.

The list of performers includes:

Article continues after sponsor message

Sept. 6: Nathan & Matt will play everything from Led Zeppelin to Katy Perry!

Sept. 13: Nathan & Matt return to rock again!

Sept. 20: Tommy & the Trenders cover your favorite Top 40, country, & rock hits!

Sept. 27: Rio! Duo! From the Beatles to Green Day, you'll want to sing along!

Oct. 4: Tommy and the Trenders return...this time, with more Motown!

Oct. 11: Gary Sluhan "becomes" Jimmy Buffet & plays the sounds of the 60s & 70s!

Oct. 18: The Trophy Mules play Americana country rock originals & covers

Oct. 25: Tommy and the Trenders return to the stage and close the season!

Voted “North America’s Best New Entertainment Center of 2013” by Tourist Attractions and Parks Magazine, Edison’s is the St. Louis area’s newest home of Genius Level Fun for Everyone! To learn more about Edison’s, visit www.edisonsfun.com/specialsevents

or contact Tom Rezabeck by e-mail (tomr@edisonsfun.com) or phone (618) 307-9020.

More like this: