Edison’s Entertainment has announced a Grand Opening weekend slated for Friday through Sunday, September 21-23, 2012. The Edwardsville Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce will kick off the weekend by conducting a ribbon cutting at 4:00 pm on Friday with a variety of specials and activities planned across the weekend. Also on Friday there will be live music on the patio, drink specials all day, and our half price arcade points will extend from 2pm-7pm along with other giveaways and prizes.

Saturday will bring more specials, music and competitions. There will be an Arcade Olympics competition open to anyone to enter, and guests will compete to win prizes. Also planned are entertainers doing magic, face painting, balloon artistry and more. The fun will continue on Sunday featuring our Sunday Football Buffet for $7 starting at noon and going to 3pm for all football fans. More prizes and entertainment to cap off the weekend celebration will be offered.

All attendees over the weekend will be able to enter contests for commemorative items such as bowling pins, magnets, parties, free bowling and laser tag passes and more.

“We are pleased to offer a special celebration commemorating our opening to the community and the surrounding region, we appreciate all the support so far from everyone,” noted Matt McSparin, managing partner/owner.

Also announced are several new specials and packages now available at Edison’s. Specials include “2uesdays” when bowling, shoes, domestic bottle beer, burgers and dogs are all just $2, “Thirstdays” featuring a variety of drink specials, Hours of Power from 2-5pm and 9-11 pm, Monday-Thursday when arcade games are ½ price and unlimited laser tag and bowling is only $15, to name a few.

Visit www.edisonsfun.com to see a full schedule of events and activities planned for the grand opening weekend and for monthly specials. Also contact us at 618-307-9020 or info@edisonsfun.com.

Edison’s…Genius Level Fun!

