Fall bowling leagues for both youth and adults are now forming at Edison’s Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville! Youth league starts Saturday, August 17 and adult leagues start just after Labor Day. Late sign-ups can be accommodated, and partial teams and single bowlers are welcome.

Kicking off on September 5, Edison’s adult leagues are nothing like the highly competitive atmosphere you’ve seen on TV. Instead, these high-voltage leagues are designed for those looking to unwind, socialize, and enjoy some friendly competition among friends or co-workers. Adult league play will always start at 6:30pm, and bowlers 18 and over may choose the 10 week “Spare Change League” on Tuesdays, the 10 week “Socialbowl League” on Wednesdays, or the 12 week “Pigskin & Pins League” on Thursdays. Each adult league will offer weekly raffle prizes, end-of-season prizes, and 10% off food and beverages for every bowler (some exclusions may apply). All adult leagues are open to both male and female bowlers, and weekly fees will range from $12-17 per bowler.

Edison’s Youth League – open to boys and girls under the age of 18 - starts August 17, and league play will always commence at 9:30am on Saturday mornings. This is a 30-week session offering multiple scholarship opportunities, trophies, and additional fun nights to enjoy Edison’s laser tag and arcade.

Voted “North America’s Best New Entertainment Center of 2013” by Tourist Attractions and Parks Magazine, Edison’s is the St. Louis area’s newest home of Genius Level Fun for Everyone! To learn more about Edison’s bowling leagues, visit www.edisonsfun.com/leagues or contact Rob Turley by e-mail (robt@edisonsfun.com) or phone (618) 307-9020.

