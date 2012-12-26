EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Edison’s Entertainment Complex – Edwardsville’s newest home of Genius Level Fun for Everyone – announces New Year’s Eve packages now available. On New Year’s Eve, Edison’s will be open 11am-1am, and affordable entertainment packages for all ages and all budgets will be available.

From 11am-9pm, guests may enjoy “The 2013 Package” for just $20.13. This package includes one hour of bowling, shoe rental, 2 laser tag games and a fifty point Surge Card for Edison’s arcade – a $32 value!

From 6pm-midnight, a $15 buffet featuring pizzas, salads, appetizers, soft drinks and sweets will be available, and after 9pm, each guest will receive a 50 point Surge card with their $10 cover charge.

Groups of 6-10 looking to plan ahead can choose between the “Silver, Gold and Platinum Packages” which offer various combinations of bowling and food. At 10pm, Jesse Gernigin will be on-site performing roving magic and psychic readings, and a live DJ will rock the lanes with music, games and door prizes all night long.

Dining room and party room reservations are also available, and for most packages, reservations are either required or strongly recommended. For more information, visit www.edisonsfun.com/newyearseve or call (618) 307-9020.

Edison’s…What a bright idea!

