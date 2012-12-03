EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Edison’s Entertainment Complex – Edwardsville’s newest home of Genius Level Fun for Everyone – announces the formation of bowling and laser tag leagues starting mid-January, 2013. Edison’s leagues are custom designed for the not-so-serious bowler looking for a night of high-voltage fun. This ain’t your grandpappy’s bowling league!

Participants may choose from 8 or 10 week sessions, and league play will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings. Edison’s will offer men’s leagues, mixed leagues, and youth leagues, and registration fees for all adult leagues have been waived. Teams will consist of 4 or 5 bowlers (or laser taggers!) per team, and league bowlers will enjoy benefits such as free shoe rental, free bowling practice on league days, and 10% off food and beverages (excluding alcohol). Weekly fees will range from $8-20 per bowler, and a portion of each adult bowler’s weekly fee will go towards the league prize pool.

To keep things interesting, each league will have a little different theme. For instance, The Tuesday “Pizza and Beer League” will reward each team with 2-topping large pizza and a bucket of domestic bottles each week. The “Every Other Week League” on Thursdays is designed to accommodate those with busy schedules, and the Wednesday ”Chamber League Night” presents an opportunity for chamber members to unwind and socialize.

Edison’s Montclaire Youth League offers bowlers 18 and under the chance to compete for scholarship money and an opportunity to bowl in competitive tournaments. And don’t forget Edison’s Laser Tag Leagues, which are sure to be a blast of excitement!

For more information and sign-ups, visit www.edisonsfun.com/leagues or call (618) 307-9020.

