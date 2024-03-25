EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville / Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce proudly announced the winners of several awards spotlighted during the “2024 Annual Celebration of Business” on March 21, 2024, at The Ink House in Edwardsville.

“We are thrilled to honor these local business leaders and companies for their outstanding achievements and contributions to our community at the 2024 Annual Celebration of Business this evening!” the chamber announced the night of the event.

The following awards were won by the following individuals and businesses: Lifetime Achievement Award: Larry Suhre, owner of Oak Brook Golf Club

Larry Suhre, owner of Oak Brook Golf Club Tallerico Leadership Award: Nicole Kline, vice president of HireLevel.

Nicole Kline, vice president of HireLevel. Albert Cassens Award for Outstanding Community Achievement: Dave Toby, senior vice president of FCB Banks

Dave Toby, senior vice president of FCB Banks Small Business of the Year: Metro Eye Care

Metro Eye Care Large Business of the Year:Edison’s Entertainment Complex

For more information about the 2024 Celebration of Business and all associated award winners, see the chamber’s website or Facebook page.

