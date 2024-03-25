EdGlen Chamber Announces 2024 “Celebration of Business” Winners
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville / Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce proudly announced the winners of several awards spotlighted during the “2024 Annual Celebration of Business” on March 21, 2024, at The Ink House in Edwardsville.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“We are thrilled to honor these local business leaders and companies for their outstanding achievements and contributions to our community at the 2024 Annual Celebration of Business this evening!” the chamber announced the night of the event.
The following awards were won by the following individuals and businesses:
For more information about the 2024 Celebration of Business and all associated award winners, see the chamber’s website or Facebook page.
More like this: