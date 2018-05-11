EDWARDSVILLE - Members of Eden Church of Edwardsville presented a special gift to the city's fire department Thursday afternoon.

At 2:30 p.m., members of the church, including Head Pastor John Roberts, presented a gift of at least three blankets/bed covers to the Edwardsville Fire Department. The deep red blankets were purchased from Kohl's and embroidered by BJ's Printables. They were purchased through the church's mission fund, which itself is funded by donations during services. They will be used to cover bunks in the three city fire departments during tours of the facility.

When asked what the gift cost, Edwardsville Fire Chief Rick Welle said, "the value is the community spirit."

Welle said the decorative coverings will be used during tours to display the best side of the facilities to the people who pay for them.

