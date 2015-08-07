Eddie Money has been a star for years, but the love of music still resonates in his heart and soul.

Money, now in his 60s, appears to be on top of the world. He has a happy, successful marriage, children that perform with him and he is still pouring out the vocals of his rock and roll songs. Soon, Money will release his first album in 15 years.

“I love writing and performing music,” Money said.

Money will be the headline act at the Coors Light Music Fest at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club in Godfrey on Saturday, Aug. 15. Bands start performing at 1 p.m. and will continue into the evening with Money taking the stage.

The rock and roll star was a perfect gentleman with a great sense of humor in a phone interview with RiverBender.com on Friday afternoon. He spoke openly about his career and life.

He said he looks forward to coming to the Alton-Godfrey area and has a lot of friends near the St. Louis area, many whom have been texting him and calling him about appearing here.

“My phone has been ringing off the hook,” he said of coming back near St. Louis. “It will be a dynamite show. I have had a great run with all these fans. I have to thank the God almighty because I quit drinking and smoking cigarettes. My voice sounds great. My wife has me on a treadmill and my weight is looking down now.”

Money sad he sadly has lost a lot of friends in the rock and roll business.

“Nearly every month one of my friends in music dies,” he said. “Death is part of life, though.”

Over the years, Money’s blue-collar Rock and Roll brand has been passed from generation to generation and continues to move crowds. Younger people know his songs from hit video games like “Grand Theft Auto” and “Guitar Hero.”

In his career he has sold 28 million records.

Eddie Money was born with the name Edward Joseph Mahoney on March 21, 1949, in Brooklyn, New York. He was the lead singer in nearly every musical adventure he started from the beginning and had an aspiration to be a musician. He followed his father’s shoes and became a police officer in 1968 and was a New York officer for two years.

Eddie later moved to Berkley, Calif., to pursue his musical dreams, and changed his name from Mahoney to Money. Promoter Bill Graham discovered him, seeing he had the ability to sing, write and perform. He had a string of top 40 hits in the 1980s. He has accumulated 12 Top 100 songs.

Money says he has lost many friends through the years, but one buddy he lost in the 1982 was John Belushi, who died of a drug overdose in a bungalow at The Chateau Marmont on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.

“John was a great guy when he was sober, but when he got drunk, he wasn’t so much fun,” Money said. “I enjoyed playing on ‘Saturday Night Live’ when John was on the show.”

One of Money’s top songs on his new album is “One More Soldier Coming Home,” a tribute to an Afghanistan soldier returning to the United States. He said the new album should be “great” because he has worked on it for so many years.

“I am very happy with it,” he said of his new record.

During the 9-11 tragedy at the World Trade Center in New York City, Money said he lost several friends on the New York City Police Force. He said he just wasn’t cut out for police work, but he has the deepest of respect for officers and firemen because of his heritage.

He said he grew up in a home where funds were tight and he was always a lead singer because his parents didn’t have a lot of money for a set of drums or a microphone.

“I didn’t have my own equipment the first couple years I performed,” he said. “I had to borrow equipment. I started the saxophone in the early 1970s and I love the sax. I also play a pretty good horn.”

Eddie’s daughter, Jesse, sings back-up vocals. On his hit, “Take Me Home Tonight,” she adds a lot, those have watched them perform say, said Eddie.

Eddie and his wife, Laurie, also have four sons - Zachary, Joseph, Desmond, and Julian. One of his sons occasionally plays drums in his band. He said he loves seeing music continue to move through his family. Eddie said it is difficult to place one favorite song over another in his repertoire.

For tickets to see Money and the other acts, see Coorslightmusicfest.com.

The Music Fest lineup also includes Mars Needs Guitars, Broseph E. Lee, Devon Allman, Shooting Star and an Unannounced Artist. Tickets are $30 for general admission. There will be free on site parking. Tickets can also be purchased at the club at 3109 Godfrey Road in Godfrey, IL. Or call 618-466-3042. VIP tickets are $75 and can only be purchased at the club. Children 10 and under are free.

The rock star said he still feels well below his true age and loves life.

“I get a lot of stamina from people,” Money said. “As I have met all kinds of famous musicians like Mick Jaggar, of the Rolling Stones, and Kevin Cronin, the lead singer of REO Speedwagon, the greatest part about it is they didn’t put on an air with me; they were all just cool dudes.”

