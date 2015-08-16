GODFREY - Thousands of blues, country, psychedelic and classic rock fans made their way to the Alton Wood River Sportsmen’s Club in Godfrey, Ill. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015 for the Coors Light Music Fest 3. With a line-up that would please any music lover, there was something for everyone at the festival that day.

Beginning after the gates opened to fans at 1:00 p.m., Alton natives Mars Needs Guitars hit the stage. The band entertained the audience with some classic and psychedelic rock, blues as well as their own original tunes. Mars had the right stuff to get the event going with a bang.

After Mars finished up their set, 2014’s 93.7 The Bull, St. Louis Concert in the Corn Battle of the Bands winners Broseph E. Lee stunned the audience with their rich country sound. Having previously shared the stage with international country acts like Big & Rich and Eric Paslay, the Brosephs were no stranger to putting on an excellent show. Coming off of the release of their EP, “Fill ‘Em On Up,” which released earlier in 2015, the band shared some of their original music with the audience. It definitely had people out of their lawn chairs grooving to their tunes.

Blues, rock and roll musician and St. Louis native Devon Allman stunned the audience with his amazing music. Being the son of The Allman Brothers Band’s Gregg Allman, a talent for music is something Devon has in his blood. It truly showed as he hit the stage for his performance with his band. His soulful, blues guitar playing had everyone feeling the groove. His raw energy, paired with his band’s emotional approach to playing, was sure to make everyone become a fan of the blues.

Shooting Star, an international act from Kansas City, Mo. rocked the house with their original music. Formed in 1977, the band had gone through several line-up changes. Founding members Van McLain and Steve Thomas hit the stage with veteran member Dennis Laffoon and Todd Pettygrove, their vocalist since 2013. Fresh off of their release of their ninth studio album, Into the Night, the band performed some of their new songs as well as their classic hits from the 1980s, including “You Got What I Need,” “Hollywood” and “Touch Me Tonight.” Those hits had the audience on their feet singing along to every word. All three songs charted on the Billboard Hot 100 during the years of their release.

Before Eddie Money made his headlining performance, special guests and Money’s sons and daughter stunned the audience with their inane talent. Following in their father’s footsteps, Dez Money & The Faze showed some down right raw musical skill and knew exactly how to get the audience grooving.

Dez had truly become a wordsmith, as he sang his own lyrics and played his own original music for the crowd along side his sister, Jesse, who sings background vocals for the band. His brother, Julian Money, plays drums for The Faze. The band played their single, “Take Me Down,” which was enough to get the audience feeling good before their father’s performance.

Finally, for the moment the whole crowd had been waiting for, Eddie Money had everyone on their feet with his classic hits. Known for his songs such as “Take Me Home Tonight,” “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Walk on Water,” and much much more, Money performed with great energy and pizazz. With sons Julian on drums and Dez on guitar, and Jesse singing vocals with her father, the whole night was a family affair that was sure to stun the audience. Eddie Money broke out the saxophone during some of his songs, showing that he is more than just a singer, songwriter; he is an all-around musical genius.

