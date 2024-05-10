GODFREY - Godfrey resident Ed Wilson received the first-ever Good Neighbor Award from the Village of Godfrey earlier this week for his consistent trash cleanup efforts around the community. Village officials hope Wilson’s example will lead to even more award winners as they open the nomination process to residents.

Trustee Sarah Woodman said at this week’s Public Safety Committee meeting that she and Economic Development Director Jim Mager created the award to recognize Godfrey residents who go above and beyond to make the village a better place through selfless acts of kindness.

Woodman said she was particularly inspired after “constantly” seeing Wilson picking up trash on the side of the road.

“There was a gentleman I [see] constantly as I am lazily driving in my car, and he is very eagerly walking all of Pierce Lane and Stamper with his bag, picking up trash,” Woodman said. “He does it like every day, and that’s quite an effort for a resident to put that kind of care out there for us.”

Mager said at the meeting they were “having fun” with the program so far and looking forward to getting more nominations from the community. To nominate someone for the Good Neighbor Award, fill out this form on the Village of Godfrey website, save it as a PDF file, and email it to Mager at jmager@godfreyil.org.

Nominees should be “an individual who exhibits the extraordinary attributes of a good neighbor,” according to a release from the village about the award. Nominees will then be contacted for their approval to be recognized for their community action.

“The undertakings of the nominated individual will be considered,” the release states. “If ‘Good Neighbor’ status is determined, the person will be presented with a certificate of appreciation and featured in the Village of Godfrey newsletter and on the Village’s electronic sign.”

A full recording of the Tuesday, May 7, 2024 Godfrey Village Board meeting is available.



