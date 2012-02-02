Madison County, IL, February 2, 2012.Ed and Patty Morrissey of Alton will be honored for their community service at the annual Circle of Care Award Dinner. Proceeds will benefit local children served by the nonprofit, Riverbend Head Start & Family Services.

The dinner will be held at The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College on Thursday, May 10, 2012, at 5:30 p.m.

The Morrisseys are well-known for supporting missions that impact at-risk children, civil liberties, and beautification. Riverbend Head Start & Family Services, Catholic Children's Home, Alton Godfrey Rotary Club, Madison County Urban League, 100 Black Men, and Pride, Inc. are among the organizations they have strengthened through their consistent delivery of time, talent and treasure.

With "Tree of Life" as the theme, the event will be planned by Circle of Care Committee members: Gay Bryant, Jeannine Kelly DeVer, Mark DeVer, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Fleming, Mr. and Mrs. Roland Hansen, Mayor and Mrs. Tom Hoechst, Mr. and Mrs. John Hopkins, Verla Moyer, Charles and Joan Sheppard, and Diane White.

The Morrisseys join a list of esteemed leaders who have received the Circle of Care award for community building. Riverbend Head Start & Family Services is a 96-year-old non-profit organization that operates the federal Head Start program in Madison County, Illinois. Locally, Head Start provides unduplicated early childhood education and family strengthening services to over 1,000 children, age 5 and under, and their caregivers. Families must qualify for Head Start, which has a goal to prepare children for kindergarten.

For more information contact RHSFS public relations director Debby Edelman at 618/463-5946 or dedelman@riverbendfamilies.org, visit www.RiverbendFamilies.org , or find RHSFS on Facebook.

