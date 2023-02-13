Ed & Lana Johnson's Love Story
Couples names: Ed & Lana Johnson
City: Brighton
Date met or started dating: August 11, 1971
Date married: February 23, 1973
What makes your relationship special? We both been so good to each other & we both provided for each other even in hard times. Sharing a love & a life God wants us to have. With doing that we have a beautiful family together! Also having the cutest puppy dog “Patty B”!
Share a memory you have made together: A memory we share together, is we renewed our vowels 3 different times!
