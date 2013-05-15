E-Cycling and Paper Shredding Day
May 15, 2013 8:57 AM
Saturday May 18th (9a.m.-1p.m.)
Time for spring cleaning. Get rid of your clutter by recycling your electronics and disposing of your confidential paperwork safely and responsibly!!
Electronics
E-CYCLE ANYTHING WITH A CORD
- Computers, monitors, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)
- Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable or satellite receivers
- Video game consoles, dvd players/recorders, portable digital music players
- CD’s & DVD’s, diskettes, and their cases
- Video and audio tapes and their cases
- Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.
- VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)
- TV’s – all sizes ($5 donations accepted to help offset recycling costs)
- Holiday lights and metal decorations
- Electrical, cabling, communication machinery and equipment
- Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.
Metals
- White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.
- Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment (Call to verify-618-972-0107)
- Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)
- Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.
- Air conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers
- Old motors, non PCB Type transformers and other electrical equipment
- Car and household batteries
- Metal furniture
- Non-ferrous metals
Items Not Accepted
- Radioactive materials
- Hazardous materials (oil, antifreeze, paint, pesticides, oil filters, air bags, lead, mercury switches, fluorescent lights)
- Non-Electronics (tires, dirt, wood, asbestos, office waste, insulation, fiberglass, roofing, solid waste, furniture)
- Flammable materials
- Explosives (firearms, ammunition, shells, artillery)
