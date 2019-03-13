Alton, IL. – March 12th, 2019 - The RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA), the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Agency for the area known as the Riverbend, will host the next in its series of Economic Updates lunch meetings at the Alton Square Mall’s lower level beginning at 11:30 AM on March 20, 2019, concluding by 1:00 pm.

Mr. John Mulherin, Vice President of Government Relations with the Hull Property Group, the owners of Alton Square Mall, will be the guest speaker at the event.

“These are exciting times for the Alton Square Mall. I look forward to being able to share with you several items of interest and good things coming to the Mall. The transformation of the Mall is not yet complete and we have some good news to report along those lines,” John Mulherin reported.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cookie Factory and Olga’s are teaming up to serve lunch to those in attendance. The cost to attend will be $15.00 to members of the Growth Association and $18.00 to potential members.

“This will be a very informative meeting on the future of the Alton Square Mall and should answer a lot of the questions that folks have been asking about the site, I encourage you to attend and also ask any questions that you may have,” said John Keller, President of the RBGA.

You must RSVP to the luncheon on or by Monday, March 18th, 2019 by visiting our website at www.growthassociation.com and clicking on the Economic Updates tab on the homepage, or by calling the RBGA at 618-467-2280.

The Hull Property Group is a full service retail real estate company headquartered in Augusta, Georgia. Founded in 1877 by James M. Hull, the company has grown to be one of the largest privately owned real estate companies in the United States with an owned portfolio of in excess of 14.5 million square feet.

More like this:

Related Video: