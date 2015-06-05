The Greene County Economic Development Group (GCEDG), in conjunction with the SIUE Small Business Development Center, will host an eight-session course on business planning and operation. This course will be extremely helpful to anyone planning on starting a small business.

Through a grant received by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), individuals interested in starting a business will be given extensive training and information on what is involved in owning and operating an enterprise. The training program will consist of eight sessions that will cover a comprehensive array of subjects ranging from setting up the legal structure, financing, marketing, production, accounting and business planning. After the completion of the sessions, the goal is for the potential entrepreneur to have a well written business plan. Once they have successfully completed the training and developed a satisfactory business plan, the Greene County Economic Development Group could then also

provide microloan financing of up to $10,000 if certain conditions are met.

Article continues after sponsor message

As with all financial structuring, the entrepreneur would be expected to provide 10% cash equity to the project. The borrower would be asked to secure all loan proceeds with collateral.

There is a required $125 registration fee that will be refunded upon successful completion of the course.

The class will begin on June 16 and run every Tuesday night for eight weeks. Sessions will held at 6:30 in the GCEDG office at 314 5th Street in Carrollton (Job Center Office). To make reservations or for additional

information, contact Jim Mager, Managing Director at 618-980-5036; or, gcedginc@gmail.com.

More like this: