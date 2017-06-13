EDWARDSVILLE –The Edwardsville Community Foundation (ECF) just completed a new six-week Community Sharing Program designed to raise donations for three local nonprofits and the special projects they are working to complete.

The three nonprofits are The Edwardsville Children’s Museum, The Main Street Community Center, and The Watershed Nature Center. All three are currently in the midst of generating funds for large renovation or construction projects.

The Edwardsville Children’s Museum raised just over $4,100. It provides hands-on exploration and learning for children of all ages through unique exhibits, summer programs and educational outreach. Last year, more than 12 thousand people visited the Edwardsville Children’s Museum. The museum is working to raise $150,000 to build a Discovery Garden. This outdoor nature playground will be free to the public and open year-round.

The Main Street Community Center also raised $4,100. It provides transportation, hot meals, social outings, and travel for seniors and people with disabilities, so they can live healthy, happy, independent lives. Each year, they provide free transportation for nearly 6,000 people, and hot meals for over 8,000 people. The Center is trying to raise $45,000 to resurface its parking lot, as it has become a safety hazard for its clients.

The Watershed Nature Center received a total of $5,334. It offers over 40 acres of natural habitats for local animals and plant life, and has paved walking trails for people to enjoy. The Nature Center hosts more than 3,000 visitors in its annual programs and thousands more visit the trails year round. The Nature Center is working to raise $200,000 to create a new addition, Access Nature. This addition will improve access and understanding of natural habitats.

The Edwardsville Community Foundation has a committed pool of funds to be used as a percentage match for this program, making the total amount garnered in the campaign over $24,000. ECF Executive Director, Pam Farrar, explained that the percentage match funds were donated by many of the Foundation's Donor Advised Fund advisors.

"The additional $11,000 of matching funds the Edwardsville Community Foundation was able to contribute, will help each of these organizations make significant strides towards their fundraising goals. These three organizations all do significant work to enhance the quality of life for people in our community, and these projects will amplify the services they provide. We would like to thank all of our Donor Advised Fund advisors who gave so generously to this effort," said Farrar.

The Community Sharing Program ran from April 20th through May 31st. For more information about the Edwardsville Community Foundation, please visit EdwardsvilleCommunityFoundation.org or call Pam Farrar at 618-520-8099.

