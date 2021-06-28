WOOD RIVER/ROXANA - Two local high school students, Jasmine Finley and Bailey Isom, were awarded a 2021-22 Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Inc. college scholarship by Anita Dawson, President of the local chapter, Kappa Omicron in Wood River.

Jasmine is the daughter of Dan Flask and Michelle Finley and is a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School. She will be attending the University of Illinois, majoring in Nuclear Pharmacy or Biomedical Engineering.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bailey Isom, a senior at Roxana High School, plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, majoring in Pre-Med and Biological Sciences. She is the daughter of Michael and Brandy Isom.

Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Inc. is a national philanthropic women’s organization with chapters throughout the United States. In addition to the scholarship program, the local Kappa Omicron chapter volunteers hundreds of hours toward community needs.

More like this: