EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Throughout his high school basketball career, East Alton Wood River High School senior Blake Marks always had a goal to reach 1,000 points.

This past Wednesday, in a battle against the Brussels High School Raiders on the Oilers’ home court, Blake joined 13 of his predecessors, including his coach Kyle Duncan, in the 1,000 point club.

“It felt really great to get it over with early,” Marks said, since he made the 3-point shot with just under six minutes on the clock in the second. “I wanted to get it early so I can just start focusing on winning the games.”

Coach Duncan was excited to see the special point scored so early in the season.

“At the season start, I didn’t see him reaching it this early,” Duncan said. “He’s been playing really well so he’s got it quicker than I thought and he can build from that now.”

Since joining the squad as a freshman, Marks has ended up averaging around 23 points per game.

Article continues after sponsor message

Joining the prestigious group of men that came before him was extraordinarily sweet.

“It felt great to join my former teammate, Mike Stimac and Coach Duncan. I’m glad that I can be in it with them.”

Coach Duncan is always extremely proud of each and every player in his organization who reaches the 1,000-point mark.

“We were lucky to have two players in a row to make it to 1,000,” he said. “Blake is one of those kids who has definitely worked hard all four years to get it and it was extremely special to watch.”

In the first few weeks of the season, the Oilers have a 4-5 record. Although it is still quite early into the season, both Marks and Duncan are focused on what is to come.

“A lot it comes with sharing the ball with some of the younger kids,” Duncan said. “Each game seems to get better and better. With more experience, the boys should be better off.”

“We have four seniors who like to play really hard,” he said. “We have some young guys on our team who have really been stepping it up lately.”

The Oilers will be participating in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament beginning Saturday, Dec. 16 thru Dec. 30.

More like this: