



WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River's Jayden Ulrich has done big things at East Alton-Wood River the past three seasons. Ulrich throws shot put and discus for the Oilers.

Shot put and discus have been a big part of Jayden Ulrich’s life. Ulrich captured an Illinois Elementary School Association state title in the shot put as an eighth-grader at East Alton Middle School in 2017. Ulrich became East Alton’s Middle School's first state track champion after winning the shot put in 36 feet, 10.75 inches at the state meet in East Peoria.

As a freshman with the Oilers Ulrich became the first Oiler female track athlete to medal at the state meet when she finished fourth in the shot put with a toss of 41-4.75.

As a sophomore, she captured a first-place finish at the Illinois State Track Meet in Charleston in the shot put and she placed second in the discus. She threw 46 feet, 9.5 inches to win the championship in shot put. In the discus, she threw 139-11 to place second.

As a junior Ulrich’s track and field season was canceled due to COVID-19. Ulrich is hoping for a senior season so she can make it back to the state and finish a few more goals she has.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ulrich still practiced even though her junior season was canceled. Ulrich could have hung her head low and quit practicing but she didn't. She kept throwing and kept getting better. She is hoping since track and field is outside that the IHSA will allow her senior season to go on as planned.

“This has been an incredible journey here. Ulrich has been great to work with. She has worked harder than any kid I have ever coached. We have also had many laughs throughout this journey,” EAWR Track and Field coach Russ Colona said.

Ulrich has a chance to show off her talents at the next level. She signed a letter of intent to attend Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, earlier this year.

Indiana University is a Division I college and is in the Big Ten Conference. Last year, the Lady Hoosiers placed fourth in the Big Ten Conference Track and Field Championship. The Lady Hoosiers are coached by Ron Helmer.

Helmer has had 46 Big Ten individual champions. Helmer enters his 13th season as the men’s and women’s track and field coach.

More like this: