WOOD RIVER - Roxana, Father McGivney Catholic and East Alton-Wood River all had good performances on the day as the three teams opened the 2023 outdoor track season with a quadrangular meet with Belleville Althoff Catholic Wednesday afternoon at EAWR Memorial Stadium.

The Shells won the meet with 83 points, while the Oilers were second at 53 points, the Griffins came in third with 38 points and the Crusaders were fourth with 36 points.

EAWR had some very good performances by runners such as Aiden Loeffelman, while the younger athletes held their own.

"I was very pleased with our first meet outside," said Oilers' head coach Russ Colona. "The veterans like Aiden Loeffelman came through with a big night. We are full of athletes that are new to track and field and are progressing very well. All of our relay teams got off to a good start. Mixing kids like Logan Wilcutt, Travis Skinner and Kirk Lane with newcomers like Tamarion Marshall, Jamal Burgess and Ryan Burch will make us a stronger team. Newcomer throwers Justin Franklin and Jamari Nunn will contribute in the throws."

Malik Nava of Althoff won the 100 meters with a time of 11.4 seconds, with Jacob Huber of McGivney second, also at 11.4 seconds, with Paxton Osmoe of Roxana third at 11.5 seconds, teammates Jacob Mitchell and Evan Wells tying for fourth with identical times of 11.9 seconds, Skinner coming in fifth at 12.2 seconds and the Griffins' Lyle Biermann and Burch ended in a dead heat for seventh at 12.4 seconds each. Huber took the 200 meters at 23.6 seconds, with Roxana's Owen Wieneke second at 24.4 seconds, Lane and Levi Meadows of the Shells deadlocked for third at 25.7 seconds, Skinner coming in at 26.0 seconds and Aiden Deist of the Griffins had a time of 26.6 seconds.

Ravonne Clemons of Althoff won the 400 meters at 54.8 seconds, with Burgess right behind in second at 54.9 seconds, Biermann was third at 57.4 seconds, Colin Moore of the Griffins came in fourth at 1:00.0, teammate Jamison Kolhberg was fifth at 1:00.2, EAWR's Jason Gould came in sixth at 1:01.3, Roxana's Michael Roe was seventh at 1:05.5 and teammate Aiden Stassi was eighth at 1:07.4. In the 800 meters, Wilcutt took first place with a time of 2:19.0, while the Griffins' Liam Boeving was third at 2:21.5, teammate Nolan Shearer was fourth at 2:25.1, Isaiah Simpson-Kolver of the Oilers was fifth at 2:25.7, the Shells' Nathan Gilbert was sixth at 2:26.4 and teammate Noah McVay-Rismiller was seventh at 2:31.1.

Loeffelman was the winner of the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:00.4, while Anthony Hardin of Roxana came in second at 5:04.7, the Griffins' Liam Schmidt was third at 5:11.0, Wyatt Doyle of the Shells was fourth with a time of 5:13.0, McGivney's Connor Schmidt came in at 5:19.7 and Evan Baker of the Oilers was in at 5:33.9. Loeffelman also won the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:54.0, with second place going to Doyle at 10:55.9, Hardin was third at 11:03.7, Schmidt placed fourth at 12:10.8 and McGivney teammate Evan Rybak came in at 12:22.0

Ty Schmidt of Roxana won the 110-meter hurdles at 18.8 seconds, while in the relays, the 4x100 meters was won by Roxana's A team at 44.6 seconds, with EAWR coming in third at 46.5 seconds and the Shells' B team was fourth at 46.7 seconds. The 4x200 meters was won by Roxana at 1:35.4, with the Oilers third at 1:46.2. In the 4x400 meters, the Oilers won with a time of 3:55.6, with the Griffins' A team second at 3:58.2, the B team was fourth at 4:10.5 and the Shells were fifth at 4:14.6. In the 4x800 meters, the Griffins came out on top with a time of 9:17.3, with the Oilers in second at 9:22.8 and the Shells fourth at 10:03.2.

Over in the field events, the shot put was won by Roxana's Ashton Noble with a throw of 43 feet, four inches, with Franklin third at 38 feet, three inches and Gabe Smith of the Shells having a toss of 33 feet, three inches. In the discus throw, the winner was Noble with a throw of 141 feet, six-and-three-quarters inches, while Nunn came in second at 110 feet, four-and-three-quarters inches, while Roxana's Ethan Broadfoot had a toss of 104 feet, two inches and EAWR's Richard Seitzinger threw 75 feet, nine inches. Carson Ryan of the Shells won the high jump, going over at five feet, 11 inches, with teammate Jake Newton second at five feet, five inches and Burch was third at five feet, three inches.

Nick Newton Roxana took the long jump, going 17 feet, 10 inches, while Burch was second at 17 feet, seven inches, Lane was third at 15 feet, eight inches and Roxana's Timorean White was fourth at 15 feet, seven inches.

