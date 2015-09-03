EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER- After being shut down by the Columbia High School Eagles 49-0 in a the first game of the season, the East Alton Wood River Oilers Football team are ready to get back on their home field and hopefully add a win to their standings at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

"The first couple practices this week were pretty rocky," EAWR Head Coach Garry Herron said, "But now, we're looking toward Friday with a positive attitude,"

The Oilers should be slightly weary of the Orphans, as they won against Salem High School 38-6 in their last game.

"They're a big team," Herron said, "We have to take that into account when we are practicing."

The advantage that comes with being on the the team’s familiar stomping grounds may help the morale of the team. Having the crowds cheer them on from the sidelines may give the team the boost they need to defeat Centralia.

"The atmosphere of what happens during pregame and after really sets the mood for the night," Herron said, "We're looking forward to the crowd and the fans."

This non-conference match will also give the Oilers some excellent experience. Their first conference game will be against Mount Olive High School on Friday, Sept. 11. As of Sept. 3, The Mount Olive Wildcats have a 0-1.

