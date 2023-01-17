DECATUR, IL. - The #24 Millikin University wrestling team defeated Aurora University 40-11 in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin dual in Aurora on January 13. The Big Blue are 9-6 on the season and 6-0 in CCIW action.

Zac Blasioli (Wood River, East Alton H.S.) got things going for Millikin at 125 pounds with a 16-1 technical fall victory. Blasioli is ranked fourth in NCAA Division III and is now 14-2 on the season.

Blasioli, a 2019 EAWR graduate, is now a junior at Millikin with two tremendous college seasons already under his belt.

In his freshman year, he had a record of 20-5 and was named Big Blue’s Rookie of the Year. He also qualified for the NCAA Championships. He finished third at the CCIW Tournament in the 125 weight class.

In his sophomore season, he was 29-7 at 133 pounds. He earned All-Conference honors with another third-place finish at the CCIW Championships. He was also named the team's Comeback Player of the Year.

Coby Haney (Mattoon, H.S.) improved to 16-4 on the year with a major decision (8-0) win at 133 pounds. Twelfth-ranked Jordan Carson (St. Louis, Mo., Triton College) won at 141 by fall improving to 17-3 overall. Peter McCusker (Rantoul, H.S.) scored a fall at 149 to go to 20-3 on the season.

After Nathan Callaway (Aurora, Marmion Academy) picked up a win by forfeit at 157, Dejon Glaster (Murfreesboro, Tenn., Oakland H.S.) won by fall at 165. Cade Scott (Tolono, Tolono Unity H.S.) won at 197 8-0 (major decision) and freshman Leno Campbell (Markham, Dyett H.S.) closed out the match with a 9-4 win at 285 pounds.

