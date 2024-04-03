EAWR Grad Jayden Ulrich Makes History at Louisville in Shot Put, Discus
BLOOMINGTON, IND. - East Alton-Wood River grad Jayden Ulrich broke Louisville University School records in her first outdoor meet of the season in both the shot put and discus. She also topped off a fantastic weekend and qualified for the Olympic Trials. Her discus throw of 60.16 meters (197-4) placed second at the Texas Relays. Jayden also broke the school record in the shot put with a toss of 59-00.75 meters.
Indoors, she finished as a First Team, All-America in the shot put.
"This was a dream from the start since her sophomore year in high school," East Alton-Wood River Track and Field and Cross Country Coach Russ Colona said.
Ulrich's Indoor Track and Field Accomplishments this year at Louisville:
• USTFCCCA Indoor First Team All-America, Shot Put (2024)
• ACC Indoor Champion, Shot Put (2024)
• All-ACC Indoor First Team, Shot Put (2024)
• ACC Women's Field Performer of the Week (Jan. 16, 2024; Jan. 30, 2024; Feb. 6, 2024)
CAREER HONORS (at Indiana):
• USTFCCCA Indoor Second Team All-American, Shot Put (2023)
• USTFCCCA Outdoor Honorable Mention All-American, Shot Put (2022, 2023)
• USTFCCCA Outdoor Honorable Mention All-American, Discus Throw (2022)
• NCAA East Region Preliminaries Qualifier, Shot Put (2022, 2023)
• NCAA East Region Preliminaries Qualifier, Discus Throw (2022, 2023)
• Big Ten Outdoor Gold Medalist, Discus Throw (2022)
• Big Ten Indoor Bronze Medalist, Shot Put (2023)
• Big Ten Outdoor Bronze Medalist, Discus Throw (2023)
Prior to College at EAWR:
Personal Bests: Discus: 168’1.75”, Shot Put: 51’10.75”
No. 2 Senior Shot Putter in the Country
No. 5 Discus Thrower in the Country
