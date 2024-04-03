BLOOMINGTON, IND. - East Alton-Wood River grad Jayden Ulrich broke Louisville University School records in her first outdoor meet of the season in both the shot put and discus. She also topped off a fantastic weekend and qualified for the Olympic Trials. Her discus throw of 60.16 meters (197-4) placed second at the Texas Relays. Jayden also broke the school record in the shot put with a toss of 59-00.75 meters.

Indoors, she finished as a First Team, All-America in the shot put.

"This was a dream from the start since her sophomore year in high school," East Alton-Wood River Track and Field and Cross Country Coach Russ Colona said.

Ulrich's Indoor Track and Field Accomplishments this year at Louisville:

• USTFCCCA Indoor First Team All-America, Shot Put (2024)

• ACC Indoor Champion, Shot Put (2024)

• All-ACC Indoor First Team, Shot Put (2024)

• ACC Women's Field Performer of the Week (Jan. 16, 2024; Jan. 30, 2024; Feb. 6, 2024)



CAREER HONORS (at Indiana):

• USTFCCCA Indoor Second Team All-American, Shot Put (2023)

• USTFCCCA Outdoor Honorable Mention All-American, Shot Put (2022, 2023)

• USTFCCCA Outdoor Honorable Mention All-American, Discus Throw (2022)

• NCAA East Region Preliminaries Qualifier, Shot Put (2022, 2023)

• NCAA East Region Preliminaries Qualifier, Discus Throw (2022, 2023)

• Big Ten Outdoor Gold Medalist, Discus Throw (2022)

• Big Ten Indoor Bronze Medalist, Shot Put (2023)

• Big Ten Outdoor Bronze Medalist, Discus Throw (2023)

Prior to College at EAWR:

Personal Bests: Discus: 168’1.75”, Shot Put: 51’10.75”

No. 2 Senior Shot Putter in the Country

No. 5 Discus Thrower in the Country

