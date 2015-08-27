EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER-- In their first game of the season, the East Alton-Wood River Oilers football team is heading to Columbia, Ill., to face the Eagles on Friday, Aug. 28, 2015.

“We are just ready to go out there and compete,” head coach Garry Herron said in regards to Friday’s game.

This season is Herron’s first year coaching for the Oilers, and it seems that he is very eager to get into competitive play.

“It is kind of hard that we have to go away for our first game,” Herron said, “but we are ready to show the teams out there what we are made of.”

This game will allow Herron’s squad to do just that, as this Friday’s game is not a part of the Prairie State Conference.

Senior quarterback Lucas Wells will hit the field Friday alongside sophomore running back Zachary Womack, sophomore running back/linebacker Zachary Kincade and sophomore running/defensive back T.J. Lawson, just to name a few of the starters.

“Lucas Wells has stepped up into a leadership position this season, which was a nice surprise,” Herron said, “my sophomore back line has been really awesome, too.”

With the support of his team and the fans traveling with the team to the game, Coach Herron is ready for those Friday night lights.

“I like our chances,” Herron said, “I’m ready to use this game as a gauge to see where we are as a team.”

The Oilers return to their home field at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, to face the Centralia Orphans.

