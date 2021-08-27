TROY - The Eaton Corporation staff and Eaton Corporation came together to donate school supplies to the Triad School District.

“Eaton contacted us, asking for a way that they could donate school supplies and give back to the community. We suggested that they consider donating directly to the Triad School District” said Dawn Mushill, Executive Director, Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Eaton employee Valerie Taylor spearheaded the drive and helped coordinate the collection of the school supplies. Eaton employees donated $260 for the purchase of supplies, and Eaton Corporation donated $230 in school supplies.

Eaton Corporation (Troy facility) is located at 816 Lions Dr, Troy. To learn more about Eaton and job opportunities, you can visit them at https://jobs.eaton.com/jobs.

More like this:

Apr 15, 2024 - Details Released About Man Charged With Making Terrorist Threats On Facebook

Apr 28, 2024 - March and April Midwest Members Credit Union Students Of Month For Roxana Are Announced

Jan 4, 2024 - Scott Credit Union Community Foundation Awards $100,000 To Local Schools

Apr 10, 2024 - Three Face Stolen Debit/Credit Card Charges

Mar 26, 2024 - Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs Honors Illinois Leaders During Women’s History Month

 