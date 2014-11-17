Tickets are still available for the Taste of Downtown on Thurs, Nov 20th

Alton Main Street will serve up local flavor at the Taste of Downtown, which will be held on Thursday, November 20th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Argosy Casino’s Music Hall. Tickets are on sale now at the Alton Visitors’ Center (200 Piasa St.) or at Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge (112 W. 3rd St.). Half of the 350 tickets have been sold, and the event traditionally sells out so make sure to get yours in advance!

For only $15.00, guests can sample a variety appetizers, entrees and desserts from many of their favorite dining establishments under one roof. Please note that guests must be 21 or older with a valid ID in order to board the Casino. All proceeds from the fundraiser will help Alton Main Street advance the organization’s goals to improve and promote the downtown historic district.

Highlights of the menu include: broiled lamb with roasted pepper and pesto from Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, Chez Marilyn will offer stuffed mushroom caps as well as shrimp and asparagus pasta with garlic cream sauce, and Ragin’ Cajun Piano Bar will serve their red beans and rice along with their white chocolate crème brûlée bread pudding. The Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus will feature rosemary chicken sliders with Havarti cheese and house-pickled onions on brioche bun, as well as bourbon butternut bisque shooters, Duke Bakery will serve their delicious petit fours & cookies, and Tony's Restaurant will dish up their homemade Italian meatballs & toasted ravioli. Franco’s Restaurant at the Atrium Hotel & Conference Center has created a turkey, brie & pear panini as well as a three-cheese panini, Olive Oil Marketplace will serve coconut orzo with black beans & corn as well as persian lime cookies, The Captains Table at Argosy Casino will feature their chicken, spinach and artichoke flat bread as well as Argosy mini homemade cheesecakes. Lewis & Clark Community College’s Dining Services will offer smothered chicken and garlic parmesan smashed potatoes, River City Savories will feature morel mushroom potstickers with brandy brown butter dipping sauce, The Hive will feature gourmet popcorn flavors Autumn Spice and "Chicago-style" caramel & cheddar mix, and Bunkhouse Joe Coffee will be serving up his locally famous Hot Joe and Icey Joe along with his new fire roasted organic Madagascar Blend "MADx2" which contains twice the caffeine. House specialties will also be served by many other local dining establishments.

Alton Main Street would like to thank chairperson Stacy Harmon, our host Argosy Casino and the following sponsors who have made this event possible: Riverbender.com, The Telegraph, WBGZ Radio, AdVantage News, Saint Anthony's Hospital, Alton Memorial Hospital, Mungenast Alton Toyota, Scott Credit Union, Roberts Motors, Phillips 66, Alton Rehab & Nursing Center, Liberty Bank, Carrollton Bank, Robert "Bob" Sanders Waste System, Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Crown Vision Center, CNB Bank & Trust, King Law Firm, Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation, and Paul Lauschke & Associates.

For more info please visit www.DowntownAlton.com or call 463-1016.

