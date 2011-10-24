(Alton, IL) – For only $10.00, guests can sample a variety of local flavor from their favorite dining & drinking establishments at the Taste of Downtown. The event will be held on Thursday, November 17th from 5:00-8:00 at the TempleBanquetCenterand Spirits Lounge at 300 State Street. Tickets are on sale now at the Alton Visitors’ Center (200 Piasa St.) or at Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge (112 W. 3rd St.).

Many restaurants will be offering a sampling of their cuisine, including: Bossanova, Princivalli's, Spirits Lounge, Chez Marilyn, Southern Girls BBQ, Tony's Restaurant, State Street Market, Mac's Time Out, the Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus, Franco’s Restaurant at Holiday Inn, Duke Bakery, KO Cupcake Creations, Argosy Casino Captain’s Table Buffet, Heavenly Popcorn Palace, Amarillo Tex, Rib City and Olga’s Kitchen.

A wide variety of appetizers, entrees and desserts will be served, and wine and beer tastings will also be included in the ticket price. All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Alton Marketplace to advance the organization’s goals to improve and enhance the downtown district.

The public is encouraged to make a night of it and stop into the downtown merchants for their holiday shopping. Free trolley transportation will be provided between the Templeand the participating downtown merchants all evening long. For more info please visit www.AltonMarketplace.com or call 463-1016.

