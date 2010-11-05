(Alton, IL) – For only $10.00, guests can sample a variety of local flavor from their favorite area dining & drinking establishments at the Taste of Downtown. The event will be held on Thursday, November 18th from 5:30-8:30 at the Temple Banquet Facility and Spirits Lounge (300 State Street).

Sample a variety of cuisine, wine and signature drinks from many restaurants, plus craft & holiday beers from Fritz Distributing. Some highlights of the menu include: Companion Bakery pretzel bread with Stonewall Kitchen blue cheese herb mustard from State Street Market, and Chez Marilyn’s crab cakes and stuffed mushrooms. This year’s event has expanded to two floors of the Temple, and will feature a wide variety of gourmet desserts and coffee in Spirits Lounge’s Red Room.

Tickets are on sale now at Bossanova or the Alton Visitors’ Bureau—get yours in advance, last year’s event sold out! Make a night of it by grabbing a bite at the Taste then doing a little shopping with the merchants who will be staying open late for Third Thursday. Free trolley transportation will be available downtown from 5:30-8:00pm thanks to a generous donation from the Simmons Firm.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit organizers Alton Marketplace and Downtown Alton Inc. to advance their shared goal of improving and enhancing the downtown district. For more information on this and other downtown holiday events, please visit www.AltonMarketplace.com.

