Please join friends and family at Panera Bread, located at 1837 Homer Adams Pkyin Alton, Tuesday November 18 from 4PM-8PM. Panera Bread is hosting a fundraiser, "Eat Bread to Raise Dough," for Alton High School's Hockey Team. Panera Bread will donate a percentage of it's sales during the event to MVCHA - Alton Redbird Hockey when you show this flyer or an electronic version of this flyer.

"At Panera, we are committed to our community"

"We believe that the universal spirit of bread is sharing, and that's why we're committed to the communities that we serve. Our passion for everything we do spills over to include everyone we share our days with, and we appreciate the opportunity to give back to our friends, our neighbors and our community.

Note: Panera Card gift cards, Panera catering and other retail purchases are exculded from this event.

