EDWARDSVILLE – Each Tuesday, The Wildey Theatre showcases a movie special that features a particular film for a small admission fee of only $2.

This Tuesday, March 22, The Wildey invites the public to come enjoy the film Easter Paradestarring Judy Garland, Fred Astaire and Peter Lawford. Showtimes are 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

In the film, a nightclub performer hires a naïve chorus girl to become his new dance partner to make his former partner jealous and to prove he can make any partner a star.

Tickets for the show are only available the night of the show, an hour before showtime, cash or check only. Credit cards are not accepted for tickets sales and all seats are General Admission.

SEE EASTER PARADE TRAILER BELOW:

