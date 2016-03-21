EDWARDSVILLE – Each Tuesday, The Wildey Theatre showcases a movie special that features a particular film for a small admission fee of only $2.

This Tuesday, March 22, The Wildey invites the public to come enjoy the film Easter Paradestarring Judy Garland, Fred Astaire and Peter Lawford. Showtimes are 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

In the film, a nightclub performer hires a naïve chorus girl to become his new dance partner to make his former partner jealous and to prove he can make any partner a star.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets for the show are only available the night of the show, an hour before showtime, cash or check only. Credit cards are not accepted for tickets sales and all seats are General Admission.

SEE EASTER PARADE TRAILER BELOW:

More like this:

Feb 28, 2024 - Gov. Pritzker Awards $10 Million In Illinois Soundstage Capital Grants

Mar 22, 2024 - Gov. Pritzker To Visit California To Promote Economic Development, Illinois Film Industry

May 1, 2024 - Lewis and Clark Students to Present "MILF: Man I Love Film" Exhibit at Jacoby Arts Center

Apr 9, 2024 - SIUE to Host Conversation About Sexual Assault and Bystander Intervention

Apr 17, 2024 - Alton Little Theater Celebrates the Climax of Its 90th Season with "Singin' in the Rain"

 