EAST ST. LOUIS– The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that resurfacing of eastbound Interstate 55/64 across the Poplar Street Bridge from a mile east of the Mississippi River to the I-55/64/70 interchange in East St. Louis will require a full closure.

Starting, weather permitting, at 9 p.m. Friday, April 19, to 5 a.m. Monday, April 22, eastbound I-55/64 lanes, including all ramps to and from eastbound I-55/64 within the project limits, will be closed. The eastbound lanes of the Martin Luther King Bridge also will be closed.

The ramp from eastbound I-55/64 to southbound Illinois 3, westbound I-55/64 and westbound Martin Luther King Bridge will remain open this weekend. Weekday traffic will not be impacted.

The public is urged to plan accordingly for attending special events and use alternate routes around the region, including the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and McKinley Bridge.

The overall $5.2 million project is expected to be completed by the end of May, with updated information provided in advance of each weekend closure.

Drivers must pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

