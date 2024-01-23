EAST ST. LOUIS - A woman from East St. Louis has been charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after allegedly threatening and spitting in the face of a Granite City Police officer, in addition to disorderly conduct, according to Madison County court documents.

On Jan. 12, 2024, Henderson allegedly spat in the face of an officer for the Granite City Police Department, and also reportedly conveyed “a statement that she intended to kill [the officer] and his children.”

She also “caused a disturbance” at the Midwest Petroleum located at 3999 Nameoki Rd. in Granite City “by yelling … in such an unreasonable manner as to alarm or disturb another,” according to court documents.

A petition to deny her pretrial release describes the incident as follows:

“Officers responded to Midwest Petroleum for a disturbance. Officers contacted Defendant and placed her under arrest. Defendant [spat] on officer and repeatedly stated that she would kill officers and their children.”

In total, Henderson faces three counts, including two felonies for battery and threatening a public official, as well as a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct. Court documents indicate she was remanded to jail until her initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

