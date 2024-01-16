EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis School District 189 Superintendent Arthur R. Culver issued information on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, about the E-Learning Day today.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

East St. Louis Supt. Arthur Culver"Due to the forecasted extreme cold temperatures, School District 189 was closed on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. This will be a full E-Learning Day; instruction will be provided for students virtually using district-issued Chromebooks. Tuesday's Parent Teacher Conferences and athletic games will be rescheduled.

"Students will use their district-issued devices and should log on for school from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Login instructions will be provided by each school. Teachers will take attendance on e-learning days and will announce when breaks and lunch can be taken. Students are expected to engage throughout the entire class period and school day.

"Attendance will be based on a student’s consistent engagement and participation. Please ensure your child fully participates in class activities by signing into their Google Classroom and also ensure they have a designated space, free of distractions, for their online learning."

More like this:

Yesterday - Closings and Cancellations

6 days ago - Belt Announces Nearly $30,000 In Library Grants To Metro East Schools

Dec 15, 2023 - Giannoulias Announces $1.4 Million In Grants To Support 2,713 Illinois Public School Libraries

Jan 8, 2024 - Budzinski Announces Funding for 60 Clean School Buses in Cahokia Heights, Decatur, East St. Louis and Granite City 

Jan 4, 2024 - Scott Credit Union Community Foundation Awards $100,000 To Local Schools

 