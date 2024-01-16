EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis School District 189 Superintendent Arthur R. Culver issued information on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, about the E-Learning Day today.

"Due to the forecasted extreme cold temperatures, School District 189 was closed on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. This will be a full E-Learning Day; instruction will be provided for students virtually using district-issued Chromebooks. Tuesday's Parent Teacher Conferences and athletic games will be rescheduled.

"Students will use their district-issued devices and should log on for school from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Login instructions will be provided by each school. Teachers will take attendance on e-learning days and will announce when breaks and lunch can be taken. Students are expected to engage throughout the entire class period and school day.

"Attendance will be based on a student’s consistent engagement and participation. Please ensure your child fully participates in class activities by signing into their Google Classroom and also ensure they have a designated space, free of distractions, for their online learning."

