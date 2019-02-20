EAST ST. LOUIS – Did you know that February is the month when schools across the country celebrate Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month? This is an annual celebration of CTE professionals, students, and industry partners. During February, we not only raise awareness of Career and Technical Education’s crucial role in preparing the nation for economic success and increasing our workforce competitiveness, but bring to light stories of leadership and excellence from educators and students across the country.

Preparing Students for the Workforce

“The East St. Louis Senior High School Career and Technical Education Department prepares students to help close the skills gap and prepares an adaptable and employable workforce,” noted DeKiethrich Lockett, Career and Technical Education Director. CTE offers potential for several reasons and prepares students for a wide variety of in-demand career fields, from health care to culinary arts to industrial trades.

The School District 189 CTE Department prepares students at the high school in the following: Audio-Visual, Automotive, Business, Construction, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, Electrical Trades, Health Occupations (CNA), and Welding. Students who are enrolled in our programs have the opportunity to graduate high school as AWS Certified Welders, Illinois State Licensed Cosmetologists, Illinois State Certified Nursing Assistants, NCCER Certified Construction Professionals, and ServSafe Certified Food Handlers and Food Managers. We have additional certifications pending in all of our programs. Aside from earning certifications, our students also currently have the ability to earn Dual Credit via SWIC in Construction, Electrical Trades, Audio-Visual, Nursing Assistant, Welding, and Business.

CTE Showcase Open to Community

Community members are welcome to come out and see student demonstrations in all trades on Saturday, February 23rd from 11:00am – 2:00pm at East St. Louis Senior High School, located at 4901 State Street in East St. Louis. You can tour the facility, sample delicious dishes created by Culinary students, enter to win prizes and more.

Lockett added, “In recognition of National CTE Month, our department will begin offering an abundance of services to the community. These services will be executed by our advanced students under the direct supervision of our certified instructors. The services offered will be at a student rate and will not only provide great benefits to the consumer, but will afford our students the opportunity to showcase their abilities.” Services will be offered during school hours only and will be available on specific days. The programs participating at this time are: Audio-Visual, Automotive, Business, Construction, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts, and Welding.

For additional information about the Career and Technical Education Program, services offered, community partnerships, or general questions please contact Andrea Wilson-Vickers, CTE Special Populations Coordinator at 618-646-3730 / 618-646-3700 x 1030 or via email at andrea.wilson-vickers@estl189.com.

East St. Louis School District 189 is focused on providing rigorous, high quality education and exceptional educational experiences to the nearly 6,000 students within the community. Our vision is for students to be supported physically, socially, and emotionally in a safe and nurturing environment to achieve academic success that prepares them for college, the workforce, and citizenship in the 21st century. For more information, visit www.estl189.com. Follow more great stories @estl189 on Facebook and Twitter.

