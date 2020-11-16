EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis School District 189 announced today that because of high COVID-19 numbers throughout the area, effective Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, the district will be working remotely.

East St. Louis Superintendent Arthur R. Culver said this will not change student scheduling or classes. Grab and Go meal delivery services will continue.

Article continues after sponsor message



"Staff will be working remotely to promote the health and safety of our staff and community during this critical time," Culver said. "We encourage everyone to adhere to CDC and IDPH guidelines. Wear your mask, wash your hands frequently, and limit your interactions with others. Be safe."

More like this: