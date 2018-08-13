Pvt. Lawrence Black of East St. Louis, Illinois, shakes hands with his recruiter, Sgt 1st Class William Ingles at the Shiloh readiness center in Shiloh, Illinois, July 18. Black enlisted as a 12N, construction engineer, and will be assigned to the 631st Engineer Company based in Sparta, Illinois. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Command)SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Lawrence Black, Jr., of East St. Louis, Illinois, enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard July 18, at the St. Louis Military Entry Processing Station in St. Louis.

Black enlisted as a 12N, construction engineer, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training, Black will be assigned to the 631st Engineer Company based in Sparta, Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Black will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

Black's family said they were very proud he chose to enlist.

Sgt. 1st Class William Ingles of Company M, congratulated Black and welcomed him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

