EDWARDSVILLE - An East St. Louis man faces nine total felonies after allegedly fleeing from police in a stolen dump truck and driving it into a gas pump at the Edwardsville QuickTrip. In the process of fleeing from police, he reportedly caused over $20,000 in property damage and bodily injury to an infant child.

Dwayne E. Carraway, 30, of East St. Louis, was charged with the following offenses on March 5, 2024: Aggravated arson (Class X felony) Unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle (Class 2 felony) Aggravated battery (Class 2 felony) Aggravated battery (Class 2 felony) Criminal damage to property (Class 3 felony) Criminal damage to property (Class 3 felony) Aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (Class 4 felony) Aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (Class 4 felony) Aggravated assault on a peace officer (Class 4 felony)

According to a petition filed to deny Carraway’s pretrial release, he had stolen a dump truck from St. Clair County and drove it into Madison County, where he fled from a traffic stop conducted by the Illinois State Police and began driving extremely recklessly.

“Defendant was identified as the driver of a dump truck stolen out of St. Clair County,” the petition states. “ISP troopers and other agencies attempted a traffic stop on I-55, and the defendant fled. During said flight, defendant is observed on camera swerving into a disabled vehicle on the side of the highway, in an apparent attempt to obstruct the officers in pursuing vehicles.”

The “disabled vehicle” was occupied by a 4-month-old child who reportedly suffered bodily harm, resulting in one of the aggravated battery charges filed against Callaway. A description of the charge states Callaway used the dump truck as a “deadly weapon.” He was also charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer after driving the dump truck towards a Madison County Sheriff’s deputy.

Carraway continued fleeing in the stolen truck from I-55 to Route 159, where the vehicle’s tires were struck by Stop Sticks - despite this, he kept traveling north on Route 159 towards the Edwardsville business district, then to the QuickTrip his arson charge would stem from.

“Upon reaching the intersection of Route 159 at Goshen Road, the defendant can be observed on video deliberately driving into a QuikTrip gas pumping station, and a vehicle parked there, causing an explosion and fire to erupt,” the petition continues. “Defendant was apprehended and struck an ISP trooper during his arrest. Defendant later admitted to striking the pump on purpose, with the intent of causing an explosion.”

The total damage done to “multiple gas pumps and adjacent structures” exceeded $10,000, according to court documents. Carraway also reportedly caused over $10,000 worth of damage to a 2015 Kia Soul by striking it with the stolen dump truck.

Carraway’s case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Court documents indicate he was remanded to jail to be held until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

