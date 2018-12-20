EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Charter High School (CHS) students had a nice interruption to their classes Thursday, Dec. 20. CHS faculty and staff gave out Christmas presents that were made possible through the school’s Angel Tree giving campaign.

“This is the fifth year that the Charter High School has been able to bless our students in this way,” said CHS Director Gina Jeffries. “We love our students, and I’m so grateful to the SIUE community for helping us show that love during the holidays.”

Each CHS student received a bag filled with a CHS uniform sweatshirt, a SIUE T-shirt, texting gloves, candy, snacks and fruit, and oral and personal care items. Those CHS students with greater needs also received one Christmas gift from their “wish list.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This year’s campaign ran from Nov. 1-Dec. 14, and Anne Moore, CHS treasurer and business/administrative association in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior, headed its appeal.

“The Angel Tree campaign is the most rewarding project that I work on each year,” said Moore. “I am humbled by the generosity of SIUE faculty and staff, and other donors. Thank you to everyone who opened their hearts and contributed to this year’s campaign.”

“The Angel Tree is a program that is dear to my heart,” said Pamela Saffore, CHS guidance counselor. “I love seeing the joy and gratitude on students’ faces before winter break.”

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

More like this:

Related Video: