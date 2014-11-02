Alton Halloween Parade winning commercial float

Alton Orthopedic & Sports Medicine was the commercial division float winner at the Alton Halloween Parade on Friday night. The company has put considerable effort into constructing a float each year.  Click Here to view the entire photo gallery

The Alton Halloween Parade has been passed on from generation to generation for a night of fun thanks to the East End Improvement Association.

The East End Improvement Association has been a long-time Alton Halloween Parade sponsor.

Joe Hanahan has been involved with East End and the parade for 35 years; he said it has always been a family tradition.

“The thing that built this parade is generations doing it,” he said after the event. “Both of my kids helped with the parade starting when they were 10 years old and have continued. It’s turned out to be a family tradition for a lot of East End members to get kids involved. Next-door neighbors also help East End members. Working it is even more fun than being in it. We have a core group that do it each year.”

It is estimated 20,000 to 30,000 attend the parade each year. This year was the 98th year for the Alton Halloween Parade.

“We are now starting to shoot for the 100th anniversary,” Hanahan said.

Alton Orthopedic & Sports Medicine, a business on Alby in Alton, again was the commerical division winner at the parade.

“They go out and put a lot of effort into building the float,” Hanahan said. “Orthopedic Sports Medicine has been doing this for about 10 years.”

The Wunderlich Family of West Alton is another group that goes all out, and has been doing it for 10 to 15 years, Hanahan said. The Wunderlich Family float was third in the Family & Neighbor Division.

Hanahan said from what he heard everything flowed smoothly during the Alton Halloween Parade this year.

“The crowd was good and it seemed like everybody had a good time,” he said.

A Flash Mob dancing routine was coordinated in front of Frew’s Bridal and Formal Wear by Hilary Harper-Wilcoxen in Downtown Alton. Hanahan said it was well received and one of the highlights of the night with the crowd.

The Alton Halloween Parade was originally started a century ago as a way to give kids something to do and put a lid on turning over outhouses and vandalism, Hanahan said.

Hanahan has been assisting with the Alton Halloween Parade for 35 years, but he wants to continue and be involved when the 100th anniversary in two years.

He made a comment that likely fits what each of the East End members feel about the parade: “I enjoy seeing the joy on the faces of the kids,” he said. “They are having the times of their lives.”

 

These are the float judging results:

Junior Youth

  1. Cub Scout Pack 101
  2. St. Mary's Middle School
  3. Lucky Horseshoes 4H

 

Senior Youth
      1. AHS FCCLA

      2. AHS Cheerleading

      3. Marquette Homecoming

Family & Neighbor

  1. Parrotheads
  2. Uemmons Family
  3. Wunderlich Family

 

Clubs and Organizations

  1. MAAGI
  2. Riverbend Rippers
  3. Renegades Football

 

Commercial

  1. Alton Orthopedic and Sports Medicine
  2. Dream Home Realty
  3. Woodstock

 

East End volunteer lineup for this year's parade:

Coordinator

Don Huber

 

Secretary/Treasurer

Stacy Ebrey

  

Staging Personnel

Downtown Barricades

Rick Soboleski                                                                              

Steve Harmon

                                                                              

Downtown Barricades

Broadway and Main

Don Williams

Tom Fahnestock

Steve Schenk  

 

Police Station Drop Off Area

Joe Hanahan

Rick Gillespie                                                                                

 

Broadway and Washington/Section A

Dick Connell

Jim Hanlon

Tim Connell

                                                                                  

Section B

Greg Sands                                                                                   

Tom Spain

Jeff Lauritzen                                                                                     

                                                                                  

Section C                                                                                    

Jim Siemer                                                                                  

Joe Schneider                                                                             

                                                                                  

Section D

Jerry Wunderlich                                                                        

Rick Faccin

Michelle Brooks        

 

Section E

Steve Schwartz                                                                              

Scott Yanta

Sara Hanahan

 

Section F

Tom Pelot                                                                                      

Matt Horn

Greg Ehrler

 

Chairman/ Floater

Jim Leonard                                                                                    

 

Bands

John Keller      

                                                                                

Broadway & Piasa

Gillespie / Hanahan

 

Click Here to See the Halloween Parade Photo Galleries 

