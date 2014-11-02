Alton Orthopedic & Sports Medicine was the commercial division float winner at the Alton Halloween Parade on Friday night. The company has put considerable effort into constructing a float each year. Click Here to view the entire photo gallery

The Alton Halloween Parade has been passed on from generation to generation for a night of fun thanks to the East End Improvement Association.

The East End Improvement Association has been a long-time Alton Halloween Parade sponsor.

Joe Hanahan has been involved with East End and the parade for 35 years; he said it has always been a family tradition.

“The thing that built this parade is generations doing it,” he said after the event. “Both of my kids helped with the parade starting when they were 10 years old and have continued. It’s turned out to be a family tradition for a lot of East End members to get kids involved. Next-door neighbors also help East End members. Working it is even more fun than being in it. We have a core group that do it each year.”

It is estimated 20,000 to 30,000 attend the parade each year. This year was the 98th year for the Alton Halloween Parade.

“We are now starting to shoot for the 100th anniversary,” Hanahan said.

Alton Orthopedic & Sports Medicine, a business on Alby in Alton, again was the commerical division winner at the parade.

“They go out and put a lot of effort into building the float,” Hanahan said. “Orthopedic Sports Medicine has been doing this for about 10 years.”

The Wunderlich Family of West Alton is another group that goes all out, and has been doing it for 10 to 15 years, Hanahan said. The Wunderlich Family float was third in the Family & Neighbor Division.

Hanahan said from what he heard everything flowed smoothly during the Alton Halloween Parade this year.

“The crowd was good and it seemed like everybody had a good time,” he said.

A Flash Mob dancing routine was coordinated in front of Frew’s Bridal and Formal Wear by Hilary Harper-Wilcoxen in Downtown Alton. Hanahan said it was well received and one of the highlights of the night with the crowd.

The Alton Halloween Parade was originally started a century ago as a way to give kids something to do and put a lid on turning over outhouses and vandalism, Hanahan said.

Hanahan has been assisting with the Alton Halloween Parade for 35 years, but he wants to continue and be involved when the 100th anniversary in two years.

He made a comment that likely fits what each of the East End members feel about the parade: “I enjoy seeing the joy on the faces of the kids,” he said. “They are having the times of their lives.”

These are the float judging results:

Junior Youth

Cub Scout Pack 101 St. Mary's Middle School Lucky Horseshoes 4H

Senior Youth

1. AHS FCCLA

2. AHS Cheerleading

3. Marquette Homecoming

Family & Neighbor

Parrotheads Uemmons Family Wunderlich Family

Clubs and Organizations

MAAGI Riverbend Rippers Renegades Football

Commercial

Alton Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Dream Home Realty Woodstock

East End volunteer lineup for this year's parade:



Coordinator

Don Huber

Secretary/Treasurer

Stacy Ebrey

Staging Personnel

Downtown Barricades

Rick Soboleski

Steve Harmon

Downtown Barricades

Broadway and Main

Don Williams

Tom Fahnestock

Steve Schenk

Police Station Drop Off Area

Joe Hanahan

Rick Gillespie

Broadway and Washington/Section A

Dick Connell

Jim Hanlon

Tim Connell

Section B

Greg Sands

Tom Spain

Jeff Lauritzen

Section C

Jim Siemer

Joe Schneider

Section D

Jerry Wunderlich

Rick Faccin

Michelle Brooks

Section E

Steve Schwartz

Scott Yanta

Sara Hanahan

Section F

Tom Pelot

Matt Horn

Greg Ehrler

Chairman/ Floater

Jim Leonard

Bands

John Keller

Broadway & Piasa

Gillespie / Hanahan

