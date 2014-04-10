Nine East Elementary students participated in the Read Right and Run Race as part of the 2014 GO! St. Louis Marathon & Fitness Weekend.

The program's goal is to develop reading-proficient, community-minded and physically fit children by challenging them to READ 26 books, RIGHT the community with 26 good deeds, and RUN 26.2 miles over a six-month period. Students received a colorful activity journal that was a great resource for physical fitness and nutrition information, while encouraging them to become better community citizens. After weeks of hard work, the program culminated with the students running their final 1.2 miles at the Annual Family Day in Forest Park on Saturday, April 5. The Read, Right & Run Marathon is a registered event of GO! St. Louis. Thank you, Mrs. Jen Rogers, for encouraging and motivating East kids!

Pictured: Chloe Kallal, Abby Fraley, Brayden Wellenreiter, Richie Gabriel, Blake Combs, Elizabeth Wittman, Madison Combs, Khloee Hall and Andrew Rogers.

