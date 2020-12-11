WOOD RIVER - East Alton Wood River High Principal Leigh Robinson has been named Southwest Illinois Secondary Principal of the Year for the Illinois Principals Association.

Robinson has been the face of East Alton-Wood River High School, East Alton-Wood River High School Superintendent Dr. John Pearson said.

"She is truly an educational leader," Dr. Pearson said. "She is a bundle of energy, ideas, and enthusiasm who continually seeks ways to make East Alton-Wood River High School a better place to learn. She knows every student on a first-name basis."

Dr. Pearson said Mrs. Robinson has been a leader in building relationships with students and addressing their social and emotional needs, through her innovative ideas and her leadership of the Capturing Kids Hearts Program.

"She works with the faculty and staff, using shared decision-making and consensus-building to bring about change for the improvement of instruction," Dr. Pearson said. "She networks with other area principals to bring back ideas for the benefit of our school."

Dr. Pearson said with 300-plus principals in the Principals Association in the Southwest Division, this is "quite an honor."

"We are very pleased and proud of Leigh," he said. "She has done a remarkable job and we are glad she is recognized."

During the COVID-19 shutdown and remote learning, Mrs. Robinson has worked incalculable hours with the school nurse in making contact tracing and quarantine decisions for students and staff," Dr. Pearson added. Leigh has also adapted the school to meet mitigation rules.

"She even personally measures every classroom and other meeting spaces with a six-foot pole to ensure that social distance has been maintained in these areas," Dr. Pearson said.

Mrs. Robinson is a 1995 Eastern Illinois University in Charleston graduate and has her M.S. in Educational Instruction from SIUE (2001). She served East Alton-Wood River High School as a business education teacher (1995-2003), assistant principal (2003-2009), and has been principal since July 2009.

"The board congratulates Mrs. Robinson on her award and looks forward to continued excellence in her stewardship of East Alton-Wood River High School," Dr. Pearson said.

