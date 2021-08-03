EAST ALTON - The honors keep rolling in for East Alton-Wood River shot put/discus star Jayden Ulrich. On Tuesday night, Ulrich will be recognized at the East Alton Village Board meeting and with a new street sign in recognition of her in the village. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the presentation will be made during the meeting.

Ulrich was also an outstanding student at East Alton-Wood River.

East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley mentioned the night to honor Ulrich and said he believes she deserves it and this is “very special.”

“Any time an athlete in a village or city has her types of accomplishments, it is nice to recognize them,” he said. “Her efforts at state and national meets and in the classroom are quite an accomplishment. I understand she is going next to Indiana University, and hopefully, she will continue to do well.”

Ulrich recently concluded her high school career as an All-American with a fifth-place in the shot put at the Outdoor National Track and Field Championship at the University of Oregon. Jayden was a three-time state champion. She won the state discus title this year with a toss of 160-6.75 inches and the shot put with a throw of 48-8.25. She was the Gatorade Girls Track And Field Athlete Of The Year For 2021.

East Alton-Wood River High School head track and field coach Russ Colona described Jayden as “a one-in-a-kind athlete for East Alton-Wood River" and "a remarkable student and person."

The street sign done in Jayden Ulrich’s honor will be positioned soon at a location in East Alton.

