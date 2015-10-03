EDWARDSVILLE - East Alton-Wood River and Metro East Lutheran-Madison slugged it out for four quarters on Friday night, with the Knights bolting out to a 6-0 first-quarter lead, but the Oilers exploded in the final three quarters for a 42-12 victory.

East Alton-Wood River responded with 14 points in the second quarter and 14 more points in the third quarter to take command of the game and finished off with 14 points in the final quarter for the final score. It was the Oilers first victory of the season to go with five losses; MEL-Madison drops to 0-6.

The Oilers’ Chris Hamby powered into the end zone three times and rushed 14 times for 70 yards. Jerry Watson Jr. led the Knights with six carries for 88 yards. He scored both of the Knights’ touchdowns.

Oiler coach Garry Herron said his team came out and played four quarters against MEL. He also singled out Hamby for his rushing performance.

“The last three weeks we have gotten a ton better defensively, took our lumps first two games against some tough teams,” he said. “The kids came out and played hard and played four quarters. Chris Hamby has done nothing but work hard since he came in. He never gives up on a run. He had it tonight, so we stuck with him.”

Knight coach Matt Tschudy said after fielding only 13 players at this point in the season last year, the fact that the school gets to have football this year with Madison is “fantastic.” He keeps reminding the players of the positives with the other Knights coaches, even with the defeats.

Tschudy emphasized with the players is that football is supposed to be "fun" in a post-game huddle with the Knights.

“The kids played a great game tonight," he said. "One of our biggest issues is we need to find a hole and get three or four yards out of it and not just look for the big play.”

East Alton-Wood River quarterback Justin Englar was 8-of-12 passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Zach Kincade added four carries for 25 yards for the Knights.

