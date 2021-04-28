PIASA - East Alton-Wood River, Marquette and Southwestern boys posted a solid outing in the Bert Trump Relays on Tuesday afternoon at Piasa.

East Alton-Wood River narrowly missed the first-place mark with 76 points, compared to North Mac’s 78, while Marquette was third with 54 points and Southwestern was fourth in the eight-team field with 48 points.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Marquette Catholic’s Jake Hewitt tossed the best shot put effort with a 54-foot heave, to take first. He also won the discus.

The EA-WR boys were led by first places in the spring medley with the team of Meyer, Green, Slayden and Oliger and the 4 x 800 first-place finish with O’Dell, Lybarger, Mason and Loeffelman.

The Oilers’ Jamion Everage was second in the high jump. The Explorers’ fresh-soph 4 x 100 boys relay of Justin Fears, Michael Hudson, Nathan Hamberg and Kendall Lavender were first, the 4 x 400 relay of Justin Fears, Michael Hudson, Nathan Hamberg and Colton Stewart were fifth and the sprint medley of Justin Fears, Michael Hudson, Nathan Hamberg and Colton Stewart were third place.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I thought it was a great effort by the freshmen,” Explorers head boys coach Tim Turnbeaugh said. “Jake Hewitt had a great effort as did Everage.”

Southwestern’s Gary Bowker said the boys were very impressive with several just coming out from football.

East Alton-Wood River coach Russ Colona said the 4 x 800 team was impressive in first place, along with the sprint medley.

Freshman Devon Brown posted a 56-second 400 at the end of the day, Marcus O’Dell and Loeffelman won the discus relay.

Marquette won the shot put and discus relays, and was second in the 4 x 100, third in the triple jump relay and sprint medley.

More like this:

Aug 30, 2023 - Tuesday Boys Soccer Round-Up: CM, Triad Stay Perfect; Alton, Granite City Drop SWC Games

Dec 29, 2023 - Edwardsville Captures 10 Of 12 Events, Wins Dual Meet Over Jacksonville Routt Catholic 128-35

Aug 24, 2023 - Casey Borkowski Develops Into Excellent Jersey Sprinter, Is A Sparklight Internet Male Athlete of Month

Jul 12, 2023 - Alton Middle Track and Field Girls/Boys Post Excellent Performances At End Of Season

Nov 12, 2023 - Edwardsville Showcases Top-Notch Performances On Final Day Of IHSA State Girls Swim Meet

 