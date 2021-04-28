PIASA - East Alton-Wood River, Marquette and Southwestern boys posted a solid outing in the Bert Trump Relays on Tuesday afternoon at Piasa.

East Alton-Wood River narrowly missed the first-place mark with 76 points, compared to North Mac’s 78, while Marquette was third with 54 points and Southwestern was fourth in the eight-team field with 48 points.

Marquette Catholic’s Jake Hewitt tossed the best shot put effort with a 54-foot heave, to take first. He also won the discus.

The EA-WR boys were led by first places in the spring medley with the team of Meyer, Green, Slayden and Oliger and the 4 x 800 first-place finish with O’Dell, Lybarger, Mason and Loeffelman.

The Oilers’ Jamion Everage was second in the high jump. The Explorers’ fresh-soph 4 x 100 boys relay of Justin Fears, Michael Hudson, Nathan Hamberg and Kendall Lavender were first, the 4 x 400 relay of Justin Fears, Michael Hudson, Nathan Hamberg and Colton Stewart were fifth and the sprint medley of Justin Fears, Michael Hudson, Nathan Hamberg and Colton Stewart were third place.

“I thought it was a great effort by the freshmen,” Explorers head boys coach Tim Turnbeaugh said. “Jake Hewitt had a great effort as did Everage.”

Southwestern’s Gary Bowker said the boys were very impressive with several just coming out from football.

East Alton-Wood River coach Russ Colona said the 4 x 800 team was impressive in first place, along with the sprint medley.

Freshman Devon Brown posted a 56-second 400 at the end of the day, Marcus O’Dell and Loeffelman won the discus relay.

Marquette won the shot put and discus relays, and was second in the 4 x 100, third in the triple jump relay and sprint medley.

