EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School seniors will graduate tonight, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Six valedictorians and one student with perfect attendance for all 12 years of school are among the graduates.

Leigh Robinson, the principal at EAWR, explained that the Oilers are looking forward to their graduation ceremony at 7:30 p.m. tonight. They hope the thunderstorms predicted for this afternoon will break in time for the ceremony. Robinson and the rest of the EAWR staff are excited to see what their students do next.

“We’re very excited for our students to graduate tonight and get to the next step of their journeys, whatever that journey may be,” Robinson said. “They’re all going to go and do great things.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Colten Heaton, Samuel Howard, Timothy Melton, Amelia Plumb, Quisqueya Puckett and Kennadie Ruot will all graduate as valedictorians. Howard also has the added honor of having perfect attendance throughout his entire school career.

Robinson pointed out that these students began high school at the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic, which required extra dedication and hard work on their parts to succeed. She said the school is proud of all their students and looks forward to celebrating them tonight.

“The students who are the valedictorian students have worked very hard to earn this honor throughout the past four years,” she added. “They were students that still had restrictions for their first two years of high school, which probably made it even a little more sweet in their success because of their perseverance through these four years.”

RiverBender.com will stream the event live on our website at 7:30 p.m. on May 8, 2024.

More like this: