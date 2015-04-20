Dr. John Pearson, superintendent of East Alton-Wood River High School, confirmed the school was on a modified lockdown today.

He said, “At approximately 7:50 a.m. this morning, East Alton-Wood River Principal Leigh Robinson received a phone call from the Wood River Police Department that a suspicious individual was seen walking on Wood River Avenue and that the individual may be armed. Mrs. Robinson contacted the superintendent.”

Once the call was made from the principal he said he put the high school in lockdown.

Pearson said lockdown mode prescribes that all students move immediately to class or to a safe area supervised by adults.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Students that are in their respective classrooms stay there,” he said. “Doors are monitored with school staff. Further police officers and school administrators sweep the hallways and common areas to ensure that students are secure and that no unauthorized individuals are present.”

The superintendent said these procedures were followed according to the school’s emergency plans, with Wood River Police assisting, just as rehearsed on many occasions.

“Indeed, after conferring with police officials, it was determined that we would be able to allow students to pass between buildings during “passing periods,” but, as a precaution, we would still require students to stay in their respective classrooms and buildings – likely through the end of the day, or at least until we receive further reports from the police,” Pearson said. “Also we will continue using only one entrance to the building.”

Pearson said in a memo copy he received on Monday morning that Roxana was also on a lockdown after the police notification.

Pearson added that East Alton-Wood River would like to thank the outstanding response and cooperation from the Wood River Police Department, as well as the patience and cooperation from the students, staff, and parents in this lockdown.

More like this: