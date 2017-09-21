WOOD RIVER - This year marks the 90th Anniversary of East Alton-Wood River High School’s Coronation of the Harvest Queen. In recognition of this milestone, we are inviting all former Harvest Queens to participate in this year’s Coronation, which will be held September 30th at 7:30 pm in the Memorial Gymnasium. All former Harvest Queens are asked to arrive at the Gym by 7:00 that evening.

We will introduce all former queens at the beginning of the ceremony and you will be seated in a special, reserved section on the floor.

Please RSVP to Allison Beachum at Beachums7@gmail.com

