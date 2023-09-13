WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River’s girls volleyball team and Head Coach Bethany Billingsley captured their ninth win on Tuesday night with a 25-6, 25-16 defeat of Dupo. On Saturday, the girls won the East Alton-Wood River Girls Volleyball Tournament.

The Oilers’ Jayde Kassler and Violet Stover made the EA-WR Invite All-Tournament Team.

The Oilers are off to a 9-6 overall start. Coach Billingsley said her team is having an exceptional season.

"The girls practiced Friday and used that energy during our tournament and it worked really well," Billingsley said. "The girls were firing on all cylinders in the tournament. Violet Stover and Kenadie Romero were unstoppable at the net.”

Oilers Tournament Stats

Oilers over Cahokia - 25-22 and 25-17

Violet Stover led the Oilers in kills with 9 kills. She had 21 serving attempts with 2 aces and 1 error.

Kaylin St. Peters had 8 kills and 2 blocks.

Kenadie Romero followed with 7 kills along with 5 digs.

Sammy Kulish had 14 serve receives with 0 errors.

Kaidence Reef had 26 assists.

Article continues after sponsor message

Oilers defeated Greenfield- 22-25, 25-13, 15-11

Violet Stover had 11 kills and 3 aces.

Kenadie Romero had 10 kills and 11 digs.

Sammy Kulish had 9 kills, 8 digs, and an ace.

Jayde Kassler had 19 serve receives with 0 errors.

Somona Acheson had 9 digs and serve receives.

Kaidence Reef had 36 assists.

Oilers won over Wesclin - 25-17, 17-25, 15-11

Kenadie Romero had 14 kills, 8 serve receives, and 2 digs.

Violet Stover and Kaylin St. Peters had 4 kills.

Sammy Kulish had 2 kills, 4 digs, and 3 aces.

Jayde Kassler had 16 serve receives with 1 error and 8 digs.

Kaidence Reef had 24 assists.

The Oilers stats in the Dupo match were as follows:

Violet Stover led the way with 8 kills on 9 attempts and zero errors. She also had 3 aces.

Kenadie Romero 6 kills and 5 digs.

Jayde Kassler had 9 digs with zero errors.

Kaidence Reef had 23 assists and 2 aces.

More like this: