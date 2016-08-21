WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School should field competitive football and soccer teams this season.

The football and soccer boys showcased their talents to date in scrimmages Friday night at East Alton-Wood River High School. Cheerleaders and other fall athletes in attendance were also introduced.

East Alton-Wood River football coach Gary Herron said his football boys should be improved this year.

“Our boys really put in time over the summer and worked hard,” he said. “Tonight we saw improvements over last year in the scrimmage.”

The soccer team performed plays and showed it will have a quick squad this year that should be able to challenge other teams in the region.

The Oilers posted a 16-5-1 boys soccer mark last season and have about 30 players out for the team this year.

The soccer boys are coached by Mike Lawson. East Alton-Wood River’s soccer team hosts Trenton-Wesclin in its season opener at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The Oilers’ football team entertains Dupo on Friday and Herron said it should be a good game and his squad has a shot to open with a win if they play to their potential.

